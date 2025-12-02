Smith Moore & CO. Grows Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,969,375.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,435,312.50. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,818,765.24. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,065,892 shares of company stock worth $173,869,312. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.24 and a 200 day moving average of $160.30. The company has a market cap of $399.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.80, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

