Smith Moore & CO. Acquires New Shares in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF $SCMB

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 44,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 394.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

