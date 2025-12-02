SLB Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLB during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SLB during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in SLB by 55.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SLB by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in SLB by 481.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. SLB Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87.

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $48.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,692.99. This trade represents a 27.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,174 shares of company stock worth $5,107,677. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

