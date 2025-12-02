SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $1,454,000.00 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren Unterseher sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,487,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,246,708.76. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SkyWater Technology Stock Down 0.8%
SKYT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.27. 1,269,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,782. The stock has a market cap of $740.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 3.51. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.41. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 36.36%.The company had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on SkyWater Technology
Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 184,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 3,396.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 753,188 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,846,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,453,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
