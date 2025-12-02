SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $1,454,000.00 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren Unterseher sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,487,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,246,708.76. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 0.8%

SKYT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.27. 1,269,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,782. The stock has a market cap of $740.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 3.51. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.41. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 36.36%.The company had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKYT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 184,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 3,396.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 753,188 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,846,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,453,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

