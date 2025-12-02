Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,602 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 196.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of UNM opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $312,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,070.88. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,578.66. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

