Sio Capital Management LLC Buys 79,734 Shares of Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,734 shares during the quarter. Maximus makes up 14.7% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sio Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Maximus worth $38,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 177.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,886,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,729,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,921,000 after acquiring an additional 494,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Maximus by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 657,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 349,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maximus by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,620,000 after acquiring an additional 288,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $146,284.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,336.88. This represents a 10.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Maximus Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $92.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

