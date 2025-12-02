Sio Capital Management LLC Buys 533,834 Shares of Modular Medical, Inc. $MODD

Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,834 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Modular Medical worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Modular Medical in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Modular Medical by 261.6% during the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 99,524 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Modular Medical by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,033,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 117,066 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Modular Medical by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,708,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,041,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Modular Medical by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Modular Medical in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Modular Medical stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.16. Modular Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

