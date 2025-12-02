Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA Holdings Boosted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MTBA opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $50.88.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

