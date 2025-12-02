Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports.

Sigyn Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SIGY opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. Sigyn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats.

