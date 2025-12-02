Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Signet Jewelers worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 205.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.33. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $110.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

