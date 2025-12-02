Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,561 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $247,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 360,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 price objective on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,006 shares of company stock worth $1,851,422. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $120.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average is $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

