Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.7% during the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,184.71. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -157.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

