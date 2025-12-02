Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $136.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

