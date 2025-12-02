Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,236 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned about 0.09% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 94.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:HASI opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of ($37.39) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 56.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.