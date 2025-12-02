Shelton Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 54.2% in the second quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,268,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,310,081,000 after acquiring an additional 51,765 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $164.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. This trade represents a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.6%

Ross Stores stock opened at $177.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

