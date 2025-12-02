Shelton Capital Management Buys 606 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ARM by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,224 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in ARM by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,457,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,626 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ARM by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,745,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,684 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 3,853.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,180,000 after buying an additional 507,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 112.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,112,000 after buying an additional 372,081 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.43 and its 200 day moving average is $147.09. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.16. The company has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a PE ratio of 173.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 4.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

