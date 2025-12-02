Shelton Capital Management Acquires 1,425 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 81.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $288.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.09. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

