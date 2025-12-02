SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 37,743 Shares of Old National Bancorp $ONB

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,743 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 310.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Barclays set a $29.00 price target on Old National Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.