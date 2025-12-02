SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 352 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 725.5% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, COO James Ronald Dail sold 7,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,326,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 31,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,623.52. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $1,049,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,993,096.48. This represents a 13.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,760. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $163.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.41 and a 200-day moving average of $144.21. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.25 and a 52 week high of $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $441.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.13 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

