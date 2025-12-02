SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 32,806 Shares of Vuzix Corporation $VUZI

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Vuzix worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Trading Down 7.8%

VUZI stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.66. Vuzix Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 707.90% and a negative return on equity of 113.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VUZI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vuzix has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

