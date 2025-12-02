SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 60.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,478,000 after purchasing an additional 951,123 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 724,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,498,000 after buying an additional 164,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,608,000 after buying an additional 130,921 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,394,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO stock opened at $321.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.43 and a 12-month high of $373.69.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.30 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 26.43%.The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $214,326.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,151.80. The trade was a 57.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

