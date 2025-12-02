SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,991,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,921,000 after buying an additional 330,165 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 113.6% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 247,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 131,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1,228.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 55,368 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 33.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFIN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 1.8%

TFIN stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.