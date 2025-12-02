Severfield (LON:SFR) Issues Earnings Results

Severfield (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.19 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Severfield had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Severfield Stock Performance

LON SFR opened at GBX 29.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £87.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.17. Severfield has a 12-month low of GBX 18.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 57.60.

Severfield Company Profile

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service.

We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.

We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.

Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

