Seven Grand Managers LLC Purchases New Shares in Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chime Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Chime Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHYM shares. Arete started coverage on Chime Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chime Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chime Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chime Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Chime Financial Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:CHYM opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59. Chime Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $44.94.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $543.52 million during the quarter. Chime Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Chime Financial Company Profile

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

