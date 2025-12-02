Seven Grand Managers LLC Purchases 125,000 Shares of StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Seven Grand Managers LLC boosted its position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. StandardAero comprises 2.8% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings in StandardAero were worth $23,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of StandardAero by 43.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in StandardAero in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,038,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in StandardAero by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StandardAero by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in StandardAero by 4,683.5% during the second quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 490,227 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

In other StandardAero news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $2,068,527.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,438.48. The trade was a 81.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,626 shares of company stock worth $2,554,051.

Shares of StandardAero stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.16. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. StandardAero had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

