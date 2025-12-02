Seven Grand Managers LLC Invests $6.97 Million in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average of $99.34. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $126.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.43). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 28.86%.The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, insider Keira L. Lombardo acquired 2,800 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.36 per share, with a total value of $258,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,241.68. This represents a 298.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.