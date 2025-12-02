Seven Grand Managers LLC Invests $6.97 Million in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.40.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average of $99.34. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $126.40.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.43). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 28.86%.The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.
Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods
In other news, insider Keira L. Lombardo acquired 2,800 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.36 per share, with a total value of $258,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,241.68. This represents a 298.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
