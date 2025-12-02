Seven Grand Managers LLC Invests $12.94 Million in Hinge Health Inc. $HNGE

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,000. Hinge Health accounts for 1.5% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hinge Health during the second quarter worth $43,840,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,462,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,268,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,861,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,172,000.

HNGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hinge Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

Shares of NYSE:HNGE opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Hinge Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hinge Health announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President James Pursley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $683,550.00. Following the sale, the president owned 789,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,995,834.14. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $166,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,400. This trade represents a 11.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 791,839 shares of company stock valued at $32,148,273.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

