Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 237,593 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 177,170 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $13.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seven and I to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Seven and I had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 2.08%.The firm had revenue of $18.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seven and I Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

