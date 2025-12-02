ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN is Seven Grand Managers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Seven Grand Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. ServiceTitan comprises about 3.5% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings in ServiceTitan were worth $28,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,545.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ServiceTitan by 300,996.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,995,000 after buying an additional 1,324,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ServiceTitan by 148.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,893,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,917,000 after buying an additional 1,131,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 143.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 356,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,906,000 after buying an additional 209,822 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 215.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 265,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,636,000 after buying an additional 181,195 shares during the period.

In other ServiceTitan news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $49,854.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,089,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,408,927.35. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $71,804.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,821,062.40. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,121,690 shares of company stock worth $126,740,332 in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceTitan stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. ServiceTitan Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $131.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion and a PE ratio of -16.42.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.40). ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 26.08%.The business had revenue of $242.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.73.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

