Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Shares Up 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.4150 and last traded at $3.4150. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.2293.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

