Sepio Capital LP Takes $597,000 Position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $18,397,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRCL. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Circle Internet Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,081,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,170,603.35. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Danita K. Ostling sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $225,444.78. Following the sale, the director owned 26,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,500.10. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 551,455 shares of company stock worth $45,564,337 over the last three months.

Circle Internet Group Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:CRCL opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $298.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.43.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. Circle Internet Group’s revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Circle Internet Group

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

