Sepio Capital LP Sells 5,401 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,588,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,525,000 after purchasing an additional 710,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,762,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,310,000 after purchasing an additional 627,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 719.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 538,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,008,000 after buying an additional 472,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.80. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.94 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $145,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 251,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,711,488.79. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $472,990.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 19,053 shares of company stock worth $2,752,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

