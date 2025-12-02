Sepio Capital LP Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 74.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $438.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.93 and its 200 day moving average is $466.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $526.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 77.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

