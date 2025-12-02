Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in TransUnion $TRU

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 61.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $150,333,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 41.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,739,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,041,000 after buying an additional 1,394,813 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,720,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,436,000 after buying an additional 1,046,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $55,607,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $80,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 63,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,248.24. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,220.11. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,337 shares of company stock valued at $644,043. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.3%

TRU opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $101.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.73.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.08.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

