SEI Investments Company $SEIC Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of SEI Investments worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SEI Investments by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 6.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SEI Investments by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 18.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $856,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,408.06. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $864,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,189.22. This represents a 38.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85. SEI Investments Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.75 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.