Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 458,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 133,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sego Resources Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.51.

Sego Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.