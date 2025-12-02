Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 458,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 133,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sego Resources Trading Up 33.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.39.

About Sego Resources

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

