Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Cameco Earnings

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of C$614.56 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCO. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Cameco to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Cameco from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$130.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.08.

Cameco Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$122.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$124.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$108.02. Cameco has a one year low of C$49.75 and a one year high of C$153.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.

