Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Cameco Earnings

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of C$614.56 million during the quarter.
Cameco Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$122.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$124.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$108.02. Cameco has a one year low of C$49.75 and a one year high of C$153.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74.
About Cameco
Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.
