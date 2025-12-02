Scotiabank Forecasts APA’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now expects that the company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APA. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

APA stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12. APA has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of APA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in APA by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 6,096.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of APA by 179.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

