Scotiabank Estimates Gold Fields’ FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gold Fields in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Fields’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gold Fields to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Gold Fields stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DJE Kapital AG lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 4,511,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,260,000 after acquiring an additional 742,174 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

