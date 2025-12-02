Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Stake Decreased by Pinkerton Wealth LLC

Pinkerton Wealth LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,646 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinkerton Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $29,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,043,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $652,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $774,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 209,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,949,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $27.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

