Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,254 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.22% of Weyerhaeuser worth $40,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.