Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 39,078 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,078 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of W.R. Berkley worth $33,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in W.R. Berkley by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.R. Berkley by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 19.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 target price on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.85.

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 13.01%.The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

