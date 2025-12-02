Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92,804 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Natera worth $31,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,676,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,141,594,000 after purchasing an additional 282,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,125,000 after buying an additional 3,263,822 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Natera by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,490,144,000 after buying an additional 3,795,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,640,000 after buying an additional 166,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Natera by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,035,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,908,000 after buying an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $234.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.51. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $241.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of -102.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Natera from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $265.00 price objective on Natera in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.53.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $32,134,171.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,957,407.36. The trade was a 52.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.08, for a total value of $1,710,577.44. Following the sale, the director owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,525.72. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 300,287 shares of company stock valued at $61,704,402 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

