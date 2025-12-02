Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,348 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.19% of F5 worth $32,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of F5 by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,180 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 44.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in F5 by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at F5

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.91, for a total value of $260,750.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,330.43. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.77, for a total transaction of $2,356,829.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,352.57. This represents a 26.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded F5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.56.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $238.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.60. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The company had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

