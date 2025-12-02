Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,549 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.54% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 952.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.1% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $167,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,770.64. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Ham sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $49,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $162,929.74. This represents a 23.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $301,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.04.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.05%.The firm had revenue of $140.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on USPH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

