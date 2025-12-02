Schroder Investment Management Group Has $37.78 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of ResMed worth $37,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,746,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,836,707,000 after acquiring an additional 253,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,409,000 after purchasing an additional 98,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,744,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,516,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $306,452,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,418,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $248.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.02 and its 200-day moving average is $263.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 price objective on ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.45.

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $524,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,555. This trade represents a 32.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,011 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.75, for a total value of $2,000,747.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 467,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,849,533.50. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 20,662 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,526 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

