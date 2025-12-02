Schroder Investment Management Group Has $34.81 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,892 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $34,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of EDU stock opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $68.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $56.20 to $58.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.