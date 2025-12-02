Schroder Investment Management Group Has $32.69 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 378,297 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.63% of Enphase Energy worth $32,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,946,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 827.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after buying an additional 1,028,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,264,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,664,000 after acquiring an additional 706,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,236.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 684,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $24,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,635,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,197,546.08. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and thirteen have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $39.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $78.26. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.30. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business had revenue of $410.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.