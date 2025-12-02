Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 44,732 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.17% of Pentair worth $29,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Pentair by 58.3% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 479.8% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $820,800.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,748.88. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.85.

Pentair Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PNR opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

